Zomato launches 'Pure Veg Mode' and 'Pure Veg Fleet' to cater to vegetarian dietary preferences

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday that the online food delivery company has introduced 'Pure Veg Mode' and 'Pure Veg Fleet' options catering specifically to customers adhering to a 100% vegetarian dietary preference.

"India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedback we’ve gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled," said Goyal.

Goyal emphasized that the initiative was prompted by extensive feedback from vegetarians across the country, underscoring the significance of how their food is prepared and managed.

"To solve for their dietary preferences, we are today, launching a “Pure Veg Mode" along with a “Pure Veg Fleet” on Zomato, for customers who have a 100 per cent vegetarian dietary preference," said Deepinder Goyal.