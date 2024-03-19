Zomato launches 'Pure Veg Mode' and 'Pure Veg Fleet' to cater to vegetarian dietary preferences

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday that the online food delivery company has introduced 'Pure Veg Mode' and 'Pure Veg Fleet' options catering specifically to customers adhering to a 100% vegetarian dietary preference.
"India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedback we’ve gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled," said Goyal.
Goyal emphasized that the initiative was prompted by extensive feedback from vegetarians across the country, underscoring the significance of how their food is prepared and managed.
"To solve for their dietary preferences, we are today, launching a “Pure Veg Mode" along with a “Pure Veg Fleet” on Zomato, for customers who have a 100 per cent vegetarian dietary preference," said Deepinder Goyal.
In the 'Pure Veg Mode', restaurants will feature a curated list of outlets that exclusively prepare and serve vegetarian cuisine.
However, Goyal stressed that although the new services prioritize vegetarian offerings, they are inclusive and do not discriminate based on religious or political affiliations.
The founder of Zomato also disclosed plans to introduce additional fleets catering to specialized customer needs in the future.
"In the future, we plan to add more specialised fleets for special customer needs. For example, there's a special cake delivery fleet coming up with hydraulic balancers which prevent your cake from getting smudged during delivery," said Goyal. He revealed that the special cake delivery fleet will go live in the next few weeks.