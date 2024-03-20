ATC opts for conversion of Rs 1,440 crore due into fully paid-up shares of VIL

NEW DELHI: American Tower Corporation (ATC), a telecom infrastructure provider, has opted to convert its Rs 1,440 crore due to Vodafone Idea (VIL) into fully paid-up equity shares of VIL. With this, ATC will have nearly 2.95% stake in Vodafone Idea, country’s third-largest telecom service provider.

Currently, the Government of India holds a 35.8% stake in the company, and the promoters, Vodafone Plc. and Aditya Birla Group, hold 28.5% and 17.5% stakes, respectively.

“ATC to convert optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) issued by VIL amounting to Rs 1,440 crore into 144 crore fully paid-up equity shares of VIL. VIL will take necessary actions to allot the equity shares to ATC pursuant to the conversion of the said OCDs, as per the terms of the OCDs,” said Vodafone Idea in a statement.

ATC is one of the largest infrastructure service providers for VIL, and both entities have a long-term relationship. Since the telco failed to pay the dues to ATC due to a lack of funds, it issued OCDs worth Rs 1,600 crore to ATC against its dues in February 2023. In August, Vodafone Idea extended the redemption period of its OCDs allotted to ATC by one year. The conversion price of Rs 10 at the time of OCD issuance was at a premium to the then-prevailing market price of VIL shares.