Facebook co-founder’s B Capital closes $750 mn fund for start-ups

BENGALURU: Investment firm B Capital on Tuesday announced the closing of its Opportunities Fund II at $750 million. This comes amid funding winter and the challenging environment that start-ups have been facing over a few months now.

B Capital, which has backed many Indian start-ups including Meesho, PharmEasy and Byju’s, was founded by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Luiz Saverin and others in 2015. This fund is nearly double the size of its predecessor B Capital Opportunities Fund I.

Opportunities Fund II will make primary and secondary investments in later-stage companies across B Capital’s core sectors of technology, healthcare and climate tech, with a focus on North America and Asia.

“The majority of the Fund will seek to identify follow-on investment opportunities in existing, high-performing B Capital portfolio companies. A portion of the Fund will also invest in new investment opportunities, where the firm’s value-added capabilities, including its strategic partnership with the Boston Consulting Group, can have an immediate impact on the companies’ next phase of growth,” the company said.