Mkt falls on valuation, global cues

CHENNAI: Domestic equity market declined sharply on Wednesday with benchmark indices- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 crashing more than 1% each because of high valuation concerns and sell-off in index heavyweights TCS, Infosys and Reliance and weak Asian cues after Japan’s central bank hiked interest rates after a gap of 17 years. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) increased its key interest rate from -0.1% to a range of 0%-0.1%.

Global equity markets were under pressure ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision this week. While it is believed that the Fed would keep rates unchanged, focus is on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments related to future course of actions, especially its stance on recent inflation data.

Sensex fell 736 points, or 1.01%, to close the Wednesday session at 72,012.05 while the Nifty 50 closed the day at 21,817.45, down 238 points, or 1.08%. Following the fall over the past two weeks, Sensex’s return has turned in 2024 while Nifty is trading at a flat level. Between March 7 and March 19, the two indexes have corrected by nearly 3% each.

“Following the BoJ’s decision to hike interest rates for the first time in 17 years, the Asian peers’ mood turned sour, which pulled the Indian market to continue its recent pessimism. The correction in the domestic market has also been triggered by concerns over premium valuations and the delay of rate cuts by the US Fed due to hotter-than-expected inflation, which is evident from the upward trend in the dollar index,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.