UK inflation slows to lowest level in almost 2.5 years

LONDON: Britain's annual inflation rate fell more than expected in February, official data showed Wednesday, fuelling speculation that the Bank of England will start cutting interest rates in the coming months.

The Office for National Statistics said inflation reached 3.4 percent last month -- the lowest level since September 2021 -- as growth in food prices eased further.

The rate came down from 4.0 percent in January, while the Bank of England and other economists had forecast consumer prices to rise by 3.5 percent in February.

The drop may give a boost to embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Conservative party as they face the prospect of losing a general election later this year amid discontent over the country's cost-of-living crisis.

But with inflation remaining well above the BoE's two-percent target, the central bank is widely expected to keep its main interest rate on hold in an announcement due Thursday.

This follows a regular monetary policy meeting and also an interest-rate announcement Wednesday from the US Federal Reserve.