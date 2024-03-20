WeWork India opens new office space in Chennai

CHENNAI: Co-working space company WeWork India has opened a new facility in Chennai with the leasing of over 130,000 sq. ft. space in Olympia Cyberspace. The new office space is situated at Guindy, one of major office hubs in the city and scheduled to open in early June 2024.

Spanning across two floors, the Chennai office space will house over 2000 desks, the building will offer convenient access to airport, metro, and hotels, the company said in a press statement.

With multiple emerging and fast-growing micro-markets such as Old Mahabalipuram Road and Porur, Chennai is witnessing a surge in demand for real estate and flexible workspaces, it said.

Karan Virwani, chief executive officer (CEO) of WeWork India, said, “We are witnessing a continued surge in demand for flexible workspaces across India, and an increased interest from IPCs and members for the Chennai market. As organisations rapidly return to work, there is a growing need for flexible and customisable workspaces that can facilitate hybrid or full-time work models.”