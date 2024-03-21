JSW-MG Motor eyes 33% EV mkt share by 2030

NEW DELHI: Billionaire Sajjan Jindal wants to disrupt India’s electric passenger vehicle (PV) industry by recreating the “Maruti moment” of the early 1980s.

His steel-to-port conglomerate JSW Group and China’s SAIC Motor on Wednesday finalised joint venture (JV) ‘JSW MG Motor India Pvt Ltd’. MG Motor is a legacy British brand owned by Shanghai-headquartered SAIC Motor.

As per the contours of the JV, the two parties will invest `5,000 crore to triple manufacturing capacity in the coming years, launch a new vehicle every 3-6 months and open premium retail outlet centres to take on over a dozen incumbent players, who have aggressive EV plans. The JV entity has set an initial target of selling 10 lakh EVs in India by 2030 to corner a third of the market.

“My dream with MG joint venture is to create a ‘Maruti moment’. In 1984, when Maruti came to India, it changed the auto industry. We aim to do the same with MG,” said Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group, at an event in Mumbai. He said it was his childhood dream to make cars and work for the same had started way back in 2015-16 but got delayed due to various reasons.

Parth Jindal, JSW Group Scion and Member of Steering Committee, JSW MG Motor India JV, explained JSW would be taking 35% of the JV entity while Indian financial institutions would be taking 8%. The dealers are buying 3% of the JV and 5% is kept for the employees. SIAC Motor will hold the remaining 49% stake. At a later stage, there is a possibility that SAIC may dilute its stake via initial public offering (IPO) or even the Jindals may increase their holding. The chairman of the JV will be with the JSW Group with the board would be managed by JSW and SAIC members.