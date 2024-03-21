Need subsidised mobile devices for faster 5G adoption, says Nokia

NEW DELHI: There is a need for subsidising 5G mobile devices to lead faster adoption of the 5G network in India, said a Nokia senior executive. According to Amit Marwah, head of marketing and corporate affairs (CMO) for Nokia India, consumer upgrades to 5G devices are also a factor.

“We have around 150 million 5G capable devices in India, of which, let’s say 130 million or 135 million are already using the 5G network. That’s very good. However, the reason why 150 million users can’t become 300 million is the consumer decision to buy a new device. Unless devices are subsidized, it won’t happen automatically here. Consumers decide when they want to buy a 5G phone. If they’re happy with the 4G network and phones, they might take longer to upgrade. Typically, people change their devices every two to three years,” said Marwah.

India officially launched 5G services in October 2022, and since then two telecom companies Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have been rapidly rolling out 5G networks, making it one of the fastest 5G rollouts globally.