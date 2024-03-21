Wipro appoints Rowland as chief executive of Capco

BENGALURU: Wipro on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anne-Marie Rowland as Capco’s chief executive officer. Rowland is currently Managing Partner of Capco’s business in the United Kingdom and Ireland and a member of Capco’s global leadership team. She will take on the CEO role effective April 1, 2024, Wipro said.

As CEO of Capco, Rowland will report to Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte and will become a member of Wipro’s Executive Committee (WEC). Wipro acquired Capco, a global management and technology consultancy to the banking and financial services industry, for $ 1.45 billion in 2021.

“Lance has provided unmatched leadership to Capco for over a decade. Under his guidance, Capco has differentiated itself as an industry-leading full-service transformation consultancy, and become a key growth pillar for Wipro,” said Delaporte.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has hired DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman to lead its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) division. In an email to employees, Satya Nadella, Microsoft, Chief Executive Officer, said Microsoft AI is focused on advancing Copilot and other consumer AI products and research.

Mustafa will be EVP and CEO, Microsoft AI, and joins the senior leadership team (SLT), reporting to Nadella. Karén is joining the group as Chief Scientist, reporting to Mustafa.