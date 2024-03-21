YouTube mandates labelling of synthetic, AI-generated content

NEW DELHI: Google-owned online video platform YouTube has asked its creators to label synthetic and AI-generated content, in an effort towards supporting responsible AI innovation.

Viewers increasingly want more transparency about whether the content they're seeing is altered or synthetic, YouTube said in a blog post.

"We're introducing a new tool in Creator Studio requiring creators to disclose to viewers when realistic content - content a viewer could easily mistake for a real person, place, scene, or event - is made with altered or synthetic media, including generative AI. We're not requiring creators to disclose content that is clearly unrealistic, animated, includes special effects, or has used generative AI for production assistance," the blog post said.

The new feature is meant to strengthen transparency with viewers and build trust between creators and their audience, it added.