Agnikul’s satellite launch postponed due to technical issue

CHENNAI: The launch of a rocket from the country’s first privately-owned launchpad has been postponed due to a technical issue, the company said on Thursday.

On Friday, Agnikul Cosmos Private Limited’s Agnibaan was slated to launch from the company-owned launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) located inside Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) facility at Sriharikota.

“Agnikul is holding the launch out of an abundance of caution based on certain minor observations from the full countdown rehearsals last night,” it said in a statement. The company will announce a new date and time for the launch. The IIT-Madras incubated start-up is 3-D printing its space vehicle - Agnibaan, with single piece 3D-printed engine.

This launch, Sub Orbital Technology Demonstrator (SOrTeD), was aimed at testing technical capabilities. It is building custom launch vehicles for small and nano satellites to low earth orbits (LEO) called Agnibaan. This was planned as the first launch from its spaceport, following which the company will start commercial operations.