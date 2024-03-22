Bajaj Group commits Rs 5,000 crore towards skill development focused CSR initiatives under ‘Bajaj Beyond’

NEW DELHI: The Bajaj Group on Friday committed Rs. 5,000 crore to social impact initiatives over 5 years, with a sharp focus on skill development, under ‘Bajaj Beyond’—the Group’s new identity for all its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and charitable programs.

According to the diversified group whose business interest ranges from running the country’s largest NBCF firm to selling automobiles in more than 90 countries, the new initiative will benefit over 2 crore of tomorrow's youth and enable them to take advantage of the employment and entrepreneurial opportunities offered by India’s growing economy.

In the last 10 years alone, the Bajaj Group said that they have contributed close to Rs 4,000 crore towards CSR initiatives largely focused on skilling and education, health, livelihood, water conservation, and several other areas of development.

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto, said that one cannot change the world by sloganeering. While taking a jibe at some popular slogans, Rajiv Bajaj said, “Saying Make in India does not change the world; saying Aatmanirbhar does not change the world; saying vocal for local does not change the world; saying Viksit bharat does not change the world.”

He added, “Words would not change the world unless you have the skills to put those words into action. It would certainly not change the world by saying I will spend tens of thousands of crores of rupees on CSR or that I want to touch billions of lives…CSR should mean constructive social reform.”

The Bajaj Group’s key CSR initiative includes the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) program, launched in 2023, which aims to enhance the skills of engineering and diploma graduates in the latest technologies relevant to Industry 4.0. The program has successfully inaugurated its flagship centre in Pune, enrolling 120 students. It is now scaling up with a plan to establish 15 centres across India.

Then there is Bajaj Finserv Ltd’s Certificate Program in Banking, Finance and Insurance (CPBFI) which works to bridge the skilling gap, by linking industry with academia, enabling young first-generation students from tier 2 & 3 towns to take advantage of employment opportunities in the financial services sector. With a presence in 140 towns, the CPBFI program has trained and benefited over 53,000 fresh graduates across India.