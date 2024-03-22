Coal imports see modest rise of 1.65% during Apr-Jan period

NEW DELHI: The country’s coal imports witnessed a modest rise of 1.65% during April-January period of current financial year (FY24) as against the same period in the previous year (FY23), according to data compiled by Mjunction Services Ltd, a B2B e-commerce platform.

Total imports reached 212.24 million tonne (MT) in FY24. The data also showed there was a slight shift in the types of coal imported. Imports of non-coking coal, primarily used for power generation, dipped marginally to 136.47 MT in FY24 compared to 136.90 MT in FY23. Conversely, imports of coking coal, used in steel production, rose to 47.32 MT in FY24 from 46.09 MT in FY23.

This trend continued in January 2024. Total coal imports through major and non-major ports reached 19.81 MT in January 2024, up from 16.97 MT in January 2023. Similarly, non-coking coal imports increased to 12.10 MT in January 2024 from 10.01 MT in January 2023. However, coking coal imports dipped slightly to 4.50 MT in January 2024 compared to 4.74 MT in January 2023.