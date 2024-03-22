Equity mkt rallies as Fed signals rate cuts in FY25

NEW DELHI: The domestic equity market surged on Thursday as the Federal Reserves’ dovish stance on interest rates, coupled with India’s strong PMI reading lifted spirits. The BSE Sensex gained 539.50 points or 0.75% to settle at 72,641.19 while the NSE Nifty50 index added 172.85 points or 0.79% to close at 22,011.95.

The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed firms jumped to nearly Rs 380 lakh crore from nearly Rs 374 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by Rs 6 lakh crore in a day.

The US Federal Reserve in its most recent meeting left the benchmark interest rates untouched at the range of 5.25% to 5.50% but signalled that there could be three rate cuts this year. This dovish outlook lifted sentiments related to equities worldwide.

“Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s message remained dovish, continuing to suggest a potential rate cut in June. The Fed hinted at the possibility of three rate cuts in FY25. Indian markets responded favourably to the positive global sentiment, spurred by outcome of the FOMC meeting, which bolstered hopes for three rate cuts in FY25,” said Vikram Kasat, Head - Advisor at Prabhudas Lilladher.