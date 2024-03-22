Stellantis recalls nearly 318,000 cars to replace side air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel

DETROIT: Stellantis is recalling nearly 318,000 Dodge and Chrysler sedans worldwide because the side air bag inflators can explode with too much force and hurl metal fragments at drivers and passengers.

The recall covers air bag inflators on both sides of certain Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 large cars from the 2018 through 2021 model years.

The automaker says in documents posted Friday by US safety regulators that moisture may get into the inflators due to a manufacturing defect and cause corrosion and cracks. The air bags can inflate even without a crash due to high temperatures in the cabin, the company said. Stellantis has seven warranty claims and customer assistance reports but no reports of injuries, the documents said. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America.

Dealers will replace both side air bag modules. Owners will be notified starting May 3. Stellantis said in a statement Friday that owners who are concerned about driving their cars should contact the company. It would not say if loaner vehicles would be offered.