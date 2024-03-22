TCS inks deal with Denmark’s Ramboll

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a multimillion-dollar partnership to carry out the IT transformation of Denmark’s Ramboll.

Over the next seven years, the IT firm will modernise and streamline Ramboll’s IT operating model to drive business growth and optimise IT cost base. It didn’t disclose size of the deal but said will deliver services to manage Ramboll’s cloud and data centres, application development and maintenance, Cyber Security and Digital Workplace.

Thomas Angelius, senior group director, chief information officer, Ramboll, said, “We are thrilled to have chosen TCS, an expert in large-scale complex digital transformations, for this global project.”