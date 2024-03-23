Bajaj commits Rs 5K cr towards skill development under CSR initiatives

NEW DELHI: The Bajaj Group on Friday committed Rs. 5,000 crore to social impact initiatives over 5 years, with a sharp focus on skill development, under ‘Bajaj Beyond’—the Group’s new identity for all its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and charitable programs.

According to the diversified group whose business interest ranges from running the country’s largest NBCF firm to selling automobiles in more than 90 countries, the new initiative will benefit over 2 crore of tomorrow’s youth and enable them to take advantage of the employment and entrepreneurial opportunities offered by India’s growing economy.

In the last 10 years alone, the Bajaj Group said that they have contributed close to Rs 4,000 crore towards CSR initiatives largely focused on skilling and education, health, livelihood, water conservation, and several other areas of development.

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director, Bajaj Auto, said one can’t change the world by sloganeering. While taking a jibe at some popular slogans, Rajiv Bajaj said, “Saying Make in India does not change the world; saying Aatmanirbhar does not change the world; saying vocal for local does not change the world; saying Viksit bharat does not change the world.”