Bajaj to launch India’s first CNG bike in June

NEW DELHI: India’s first CNG powered bike, manufactured by Bajaj Auto, will hit market in June, Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj said on Friday. The new bike, likely to be in 100-125cc segment, would target mileage-conscious consumers and is expected to launch under a new brand name.

It is expected that the CNG bike will be priced higher than its petrol counterparts due to the higher cost of manufacturing besides having a special tank to offer petrol and CNG fuel options to offer convenience to customers. The running cost, however, is expected to be half of petrol bikes in the same engine size segment.

“The government has done a good job in expanding CNG pump network and people are adopting CNG vehicles where there is availability of the fuel. Carmakers like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors are selling CNG vehicles in good number,” said Bajaj while announcing Bajaj Group’s commitment of `5,000 crore towards CSR spent over the next 5 years.