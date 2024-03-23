Byju’s to run 262 centres in hybrid model, 30 to undergo restructuring

BENGALURU: Edtech company Byju’s on Friday said 90% of its tuition centres- 262 out of 292 will continue to function in the hybrid model and the rest will undergo restructuring.

The beleaguered edtech firm announced this as reports alleged that the firm might shut 200 of its tuition centres. Byju’s pointed out that reports falsely suggest the closure of many Byju’s Tuition Centres (BTCs) and that such an implication is entirely unfounded and misrepresents the company’s operational strategy.

“Contrary to these claims, nearly all BTCs continue to serve students successfully across India, gearing up to set new benchmarks in hybrid learning, which brings together the best of offline and online learning. BTCs are entering their third successful year of full capacity operations and exceptional academic results,” Byju’s spokesperson said. The company has 292 centres, and 262 centres across the country will operate in the hybrid model.

“As Byju’s strives for operational efficiency, it has identified opportunities for improvement for a small percentage of BTCs, which will undergo strategic restructuring to align with Byju’s long-term vision,” the spokesperson added. Also, it said that most of its current students have signed up for the next academic year (2024-25), and that it remains dedicated to its mission of revolutionising education through technology and personalised learning experiences.