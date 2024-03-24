India reaches 1 bn tonne coal, lignite output target

NEW DELHI: India’s coal sector achieved its target of producing 1 billion tonne of coal and lignite in fiscal year 2023-24, according to coal minister Pralhad Joshi.

It had set a goal of over 1 billion tonne for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which it achieved a week before the year-end(FY24). However, demand is still projected to be about 1,196.6 million tonne (MT) this fiscal year. In FY 2022-23, the country’s coal and lignite production reached 937.22 MT.

“PM Narendra Modi ji is leading India’s coal mining sector to unprecedented growth,” Joshi said in a tweet. “PM Modi ji’s vision has brought everyone together to achieve 1 billion tonne production of coal+lignite. With this, we have unlocked a major milestone for the coal mining sector, thereby assuring energy security to the nation.”

The country boasts a substantial coal stockpile, with about 96 MT available with coal companies. Additionally, domestic coal-based thermal power plants maintain coal stocks of 46.25 MT as of March 20, 2024.