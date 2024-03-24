Rising inequality: high time for a ‘super rich’ tax?

Class divide worsens

Logically, inequality in both wealth and income should have proportionately gone down. Unfortunately, it has moved the other way. The widely publicized study from the Paris-based World Inequality Lab, authored by 4 highly respected economists – ‘Income and Wealth Inequality in India – The Rise of the Billionaire Raj’ – has posited that during 2014-15 to 2022-23,inequality in both wealth and income reached their historical highs. The richest top 1% of the population controlled 40.1% of the national wealth in 2022-23, the highest level since 1961.

The story is the same on income distribution. “Our results point to extreme levels of inequality in India compared to international standards. In 2022-23, 22.6% of national income went to just the top 1%, the highest level recorded in our series since 1922, higher than even during the inter-war colonial period…In other words, the ‘Billionaire Raj’ headed by India’s modern bourgeoisie is now more unequal than the British Raj headed by the colonialist forces,” says the report.

It added a warning: “It is unclear how long such inequality levels can sustain without major social and political upheaval.” While there is a universal consensus on poverty – a curse that has to be removed – it is not the same for inequality. In an intensely stratified society with its layers of caste and religious groupings, inequality is institutionalized in India. There is a deep belief that people are positioned high or low on the income ladder because it is ordained; it is part of karma, and that is how society functions.

How does one otherwise explain the lack of mass revulsion at the recent, obscene splurge of wealth at a pre-marriage ceremony at Jamnagar for Ambani scion, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. Instead, it became a celebration of the world’s rich and famous from Ivanka Trump to Bill Gates and Marck Zuckerberg; and for entertainment, singer Rihanna performed.

Or, for that matter, in 2004, when about 40% of India was below the poverty line, Saharashri Subroto Roy celebrated a double wedding for his sons Sushanto and Seemanto splurging Rs 550 crore with 11,000 guests in attendance.

Except for a few diehard left and liberal critics, these eventsare acclaimed and broadcast as shows of power and style. Culturally, there is not an eyebrow raised at the huge class divide. There is no resentmentagainst pomp and wealth; instead those who don’t make it to the guest list celebratewith photographs and gossip. The ways of the rich and famous have aspirational value.