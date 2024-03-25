How much money do you need for retirement?

Also, calculators should ask your current age, retirment age, do you want to leave a corpus for your children, how long you think you will live, and many other questions. People designing calculators have to fight with the editorial team which keeps saying ‘people will not answer 34 questions, please reduce the number of questions’ pressure! Retirement calculators are very difficult to design – you do not find any Indian calculator telling you how to withdraw during retirement.

This is another big gap – and is really a tough call for the 75-year-old to decide whether to spend well for the next 5 years or worry whether he will run out of money at 88 years– and then what happens. Some calculators are comprehensive. Also, even interactive websites can only have static calculators – which means you need to keep checking regularly with various values to ensure that you do not run out of money. For most Indians ‘Reverse Mortgage’ has a negative connotation.

The financial services industry would like you to believe that you need a king’s ransom to retire – so that you invest large amounts of money! If you are caught in all this paradox, there is really only one weapon – get better equipped to deal with so many advertisers, writers, financial planners, agents and television experts. Like so many things in life, Retirement Planning is also nice to do it yourself and seek outside help from an expert instead of just handing it over and hoping it will turn out fine. In retirement it may mean running out of money exactly when your need is highest.

PV Subramanyam

writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire

Rich - Invest C40 a day’