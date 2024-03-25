How to build knowledge funnel for money

As an individual, you will not incur a significant expenditure if inflation squeezes your finances.

On the other hand, some businesses make money when inflation rises. They can pass on rising costs to customers and profit. Share prices of such companies do well. As a consumer, you are hit by inflation. However, if you are an investor in the stock market, you can still benefit from the growth in profits of companies that manage their finances well during high inflation. All the above is mysterious for someone unfamiliar with the world of finance.

Thumb rules

The next stage of the innovation funnel is heuristic. It means adopting thumb rules that work to solve a problem. While investing, you must look at established thumb rules that can show you the way through the finance mystery.

If you are new to the world of investments, you must start saving money regularly. Once you have a surplus every month, you need to give a direction to that money. The concept of asset allocation matters a lot. You cannot put all your eggs in one basket for any reason. You must make an appropriate asset allocation based on your risk appetite. A thumb rule for those starting is to subtract their age from 100, and you get the money that should go to equities. Your ability to withstand risk is higher when you are younger than when you are older. As you age, you automatically reduce your exposure to equity assets by that thumb rule. The balance can go into a fixed deposit, gold or any other fixed-income asset class.

Action plan

After understanding the mystery and heuristic, you reach a stage of the algorithm. While investing, it is not enough to seize one right moment. You need to find a way to do so all the time. You need to stay invested in the stock market for as long as possible. Not just that, you need to invest regularly, too.

That way, you can ride through market cycles and buy more equity assets at low prices. Accumulating wealth at the end of your life depends on your ability to execute that action plan.

You can own shares of fundamentally strong like legendary American investor Warren Buffett for a long time. You can do that directly or indirectly through exchange-traded funds or mutual funds.

Many tools are at your disposal today that can help you identify the right companies or funds. Systematic investment plans are one such solution that works like a repetitive mechanism. Some fintech companies allow you to own a basket of stocks based on your interest and risk appetite.

You can use these effectively throughout your investment life and create wealth.

