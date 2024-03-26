EU launches probe into Apple, Google, Meta

The European Commission, the European Union’s executive arm, on Monday said it was opening investigations into Apple, Google, and Meta for potential breaches of the newly enacted anti-trust law.

The stringent Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into effect on March 7, seeks to rein in the big-tech firms by making it easier for people to move between competing online services such as social media platforms, internet browsers, and app stores. This, EU regulators believe, will ensure a fair business atmosphere.

The DMA has designated six big tech firms — Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft — as gatekeepers, making them comply with certain provisions to allow more competition in digital markets, such as allowing third-party app stores.

The European Commission said it will open five non-compliance investigations into how Apple, Google, and Meta are complying with the DMA. The investigations will be completed in 12 months.

The Commission will peruse the ‘steering’ rules of Alphabet and Apple to check if they allow app developers to migrate consumers to third-party app stores free of charge. It is also looking into whether Alphabet’s display of Google search results is self-preferencing — that is, preferencing its own services such as Google Flights and Google Hotels over similar ones offered by others. The probe will also check if Apple allows end users to easily uninstall any applications, change default settings, and select an alternative default service such as a browser on iPhones.