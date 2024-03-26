‘Expect a boom in Domestic travel share’

India’s travel & tourism industry will witness high growth over the next two years as there is a strong desire among local travellers to explore new destinations, Vishal Suri, managing director of SOTC Travel Ltd, tells Arshad Khan of TNIE. Unlike the general perception that foreign destinations such as Thailand, Vietnam and Dubai are impacting the popularity of domestic centres such as Goa or Kashmir, Suri says there is enough room for growth for everyone.

Excerpts:

How has been the recovery for you after the lull during the pandemic?

Before the pre-pandemic struck, the market was growing at a CAGR of 10-12%. Then Covid happened. However, the recovery has been phenomenal. Last year (2023), business travel was more than 110% compared with 2019 and MICE business was 120% of 2019. Leisure, holidays, and domestic businesses grew 30-40% in 2023 over pre-pandemic levels.

While domestic and short-haul destinations led the recovery, the long-haul part of our business, which is North America and parts of Europe, due to stringent visa policy and diplomatic tension with Canada, faced challenges last year and was only 66% of the pre-Covid year.

Do you expect the growth to continue in the summer season? What are the factors prompting Indians to travel more?

For the next two years, there will be a very strong desire to travel. However, things like Covid and geopolitical tensions can impact the industry. Many in short-haul destinations have realised the potential of Indian travellers as Chinese are not travelling much. They know Indians are affluent and can spend. Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and others have gone visa-free for Indians. This reduces cost and also removes a big barrier.

The other reason is the improvement in connectivity within the country and outside. The number of airports has doubled in the past 10 years with two big airlines — IndiGo and Air India — adding almost one plane every week. This summer is expected to be one of the best for us. Our booking trends are very encouraging and higher than that of pre-pandemic years.