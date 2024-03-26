'High attrition rate is still a major concern in banking sector': Ujjivan SFB CEO

BENGALURU: After the pandemic, the banking sector has been seeing high attrition levels that it has never witnessed before.

"As an industry, attrition levels used to be at the lower end of 20%, but it is now between 25-30%. If it comes down, it is good for the whole industry," said Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) MD and CEO Ittira Davis.

In an interaction with TNIE, he said one of the main reasons for this high attrition is, "Banks are all trying to grow, opening new branches, where do they get people? from each other or from SFBs because we have good training programmes also."

In November last year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expressed concern over high attrition rates in certain private sector banks.

In the present fiscal, the small finance bank has opened close to 100 branches. Going forward, the SFB believes that it has to be a combination of digital and bank branches. "We will open a few branches every year, but we are trying to balance that with digital," he said.

Ujjivan SFB will also add gold loan and four-wheeler vehicle finance to its offerings soon.

"We will continue to add new products. Our entry into this offering is mainly for our existing customers. Also, we have done vehicle finance in a small way, focusing on our existing customers mainly on two-wheelers, but now from the next fiscal, we will add four-wheeler finance too," he said.