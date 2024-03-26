Sensex tanks 469 points in early trade on foreign fund outflows, weak US markets

MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tanked in early trade on Tuesday amid sustained foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in the US markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 468.91 points to 72,363.03. The NSE Nifty declined 149.2 points to 21,947.55.

From the Sensex basket, PowerGrid, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and Titan were the major laggards.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai were quoting lower, while Seoul and Hong Kong traded in the positive territory.