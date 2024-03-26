Sluggish FDI growth is new headache for govt

NEW DELHI: The Indian economy is facing a new challenge — slowdown in foreign direct investment (FDI). In 2022-23, FDI equity inflows declined by 22% year-on-year to $46 billion. The year before, the inflows had contracted by a percent.

However, the FDI equity inflow number looks slightly better when reinvested earnings and other forms of capital are taken into account. In 2022-23, the FDI growth declined by 16% to $71 billion compared to a 3% increase to $85 billion in the previous year. In the current financial year till December 2023, the FDI in form of equity inflow was 13% lower y-o-y to $32 billion.

In its recent monthly economic commentary, the finance ministry acknowledged the problem. “Mirroring the slowdown in FDI flows to developing countries, gross FDI inflows to India also dipped but only slightly during April 2023-January 2024. In the 10 months, gross FDI inflows were $59.5 billion compared to $61.7 billion in the same period last year. In net terms, the comparable figures were $25.5 billion versus $36.8 billion,” says the ministry. It also attributed the contraction in net inflows to a rise in repatriation of investment.