Commercial vehicle market to remain soft in 2024, says Daimler India MD

CHENNAI: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) anticipates subdued demand for medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) in 2024 calendar year. However, it is hopeful of long-term potential in the Indian CV market.

The company’s managing director Satyakam Arya said the demand is weak, about 11% lower, due to higher base effect, Parliamentary polls and said demand scenario to remain muted in the first two quarters of CY24. He expects the recovery in orders in Q3 and Q4 of 2024.

Speaking to the press persons in Chennai on Tuesday he said the company recorded the best ever performance in history in 2023 with 23,400 trucks and close to 2000 buses, registering 39% growth over the 2022 calendar year. The company truck volume increased by 35%, outperforming the market by 3 times, compared to 10% industry average, he said.