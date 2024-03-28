Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power settles Rs 1K cr debt

NEW DELHI : Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power on Wednesday announced successful debt settlement of its subsidiaries, Kalai Power Private Limited and Reliance Cleangen Limited.

In an exchange filing, the company said the agreement resolves entire outstanding consolidated debt of Rs 1,023 crore owed by Kalai Power and Reliance Cleangen. Both subsidiaries signed a debt settlement and discharge agreement with Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) on March 26, 2024. RCFL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Authum Investment and Infrastructure Limited. “We have signed a debt settlement and discharge agreement with the wholly owned subsidiary of Authum Investment and Infrastructure - RCFL on March 26, 2024, in settlement of entire obligations with respect to their outstanding consolidated debt of Rs 1,023 crore.”