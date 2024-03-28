Battery manufacturer Luminous opens solar panel factory with 250 MW production capacity

NEW DELHI: Luminous Power Technologies, an energy storage solutions company, inaugurated its solar panel factory in Uttarakhand on Thursday with a production capacity of 250 MW, expandable up to 1 GW.
The company, known for manufacturing inverters and batteries, will now build an end-to-end solar energy management ecosystem. The plant, spread over 10 acres in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, will be fully automated and equipped with the latest solar module manufacturing technologies, the company said.
The plant boasts of being the first in the country to have future module technology with fully robotic automation capabilities to manufacture high-quality modules.
“The Solar Panel Factory in Rudrapur is a step forward for Luminous towards playing a bigger role in India’s road to Net-Zero... Solar will be a significant part of our business, and we see it as a major growth enabler as we aim to double our growth in the next three years. We believe that solar is the future, and as demand for clean energy sources continues to rise, we are committed to being a leading company in this energy transformation journey,” said Preeti Bajaj, MD and CEO of Luminous Power Technologies.
According to the company, the plant can manufacture polycrystalline, monocrystalline, n-type, and Topcon panels, both monofacial and bifacial, with options to adapt from 5BB to 16BB. With these capabilities, the company claims to become an expert in managing all forms of rooftop solar panel requirements, whether residential or commercial. This site will also host a state-of-the-art PV module performance efficiency and reliability evaluation lab, which has the potential to get NABL accreditation in the future.
“The Luminous Solar PV Panel Facility embodies our commitment to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. This factory is a significant step towards achieving the collective goal of Schneider and Luminous to promote net-zero practices and sustainable energy solutions. With this state-of-the-art facility, Luminous is well-positioned to further accelerate its solar business, given India's evolving renewable energy market,” said Manish Pant, Chairman of the Luminous Board and Executive VP, International Operations, Schneider Electric.
Luminous has forged a strategic partnership with the University of New South Wales, Australia, one of the world’s largest renewable energy schools, for solar panel projects on reliability, value engineering, and component qualification.
Luminous has been in business for 35 years now, with 6 manufacturing units, more than 28 sales offices in India, and a presence in over 40 countries. Luminous Power is now completely owned by the French engineering company Schneider Electric.