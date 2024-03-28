Elon Musk announces free premium features for X Accounts with over 2500 verified subscribers

NEW DELHI: Elon Musk, the owner of X, (formerly Twitter), took to the platform and declared that accounts with over 2500 verified subscribers would receive Premium features for free, while those with over 5000 followers would be entitled to Premium+ features at no cost, on Thursday.

The announcement, made via Musk's official X account, signifies a shift in the platform's strategy towards rewarding high-engagement users and fostering a more vibrant creator ecosystem.

Elon Musk posted on X, "Going forward, all X accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free."