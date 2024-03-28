Senior level rejig at MSIL as co tries to win back 50% domestic mkt share

NEW DELHI : The board of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has approved the appointment of Partho Banerjee as the new head of marketing and sales function effect ive from April 1, 2024. Banerjee, currently serving as head – service, replaces Shashank Srivastava who is “transferred from the position of head marketing & sales to member executive committee”.

Similarly, Tarun Aggarwal has been named as head of engineering with effect from April 1, 2024. He replaces CV Raman who also stands transferred to member executive committee. Aggarwal is presently working as executive officer and head of Powertrain vertical.

“We would like to inform you regarding the changes in the Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the company as approved by the board of directors in its meeting held today,” the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Multiple changes in the senior management of MSIL come at a time when the country’s largest car company is trying to win back a 50% share of the domestic market by launching a slew of SUVs. It also comes at a time when MSIL is gearing to launch its first electric vehicle in 2025.

The automaker also named Sandeep Raina as Head of Product Planning and Ram Suresh Akella as Head of service.

Maruti Suzuki India also transferred Rajesh Uppal, currently Head of HR & IT, to the Member Executive Committee. The automaker named Manoj Gautam as Head of Information Technology (IT) and Salil B Lal as Head of Human Resources (HR) with effect from April 1, 2024.

Besides, the company transferred Sunil Kakkar from the position of head - supply chain to head - corporate planning. Deepak Thukral is designated as head - supply chain while Rahul Bharti is designated as head of corporate affairs, the automaker stated.