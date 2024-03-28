Vedanta’s BALCO, first Indian company to be certified with ASI Performance Standard

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh-based Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO), a unit of Vedanta Aluminium, has emerged as the first Indian company to achieve the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance Standard V3 Certification for the manufacture and supply of a wide range of primary aluminium products at its facility in Korba.

This includes a smelter with two potlines for producing molten aluminium (hot metal), three cast-houses for shaping the aluminium, a rolled product plant and a power generation plant. Together, they contribute to an annual production capacity of 575,000 tonnes at Balco.

The ASI Certification program was developed through an extensive multi-stakeholder consultation process and is the only comprehensive voluntary sustainability standard initiative for the global aluminium value chain. The ASI Performance Standard V3 defines 11 principles and 62 criteria under three sustainability pillars — Environment, Social, and Governance - with the aim to address sustainability areas in the aluminium value chain, such as biodiversity, indigenous peoples’ rights, circularity and greenhouse gas emissions.

The independent, third-party audit of Balco was carried out by CETIZION Verifica, stated the company.