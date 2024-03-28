Vedanta’s BALCO, first Indian company to be certified with ASI Performance Standard
RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh-based Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO), a unit of Vedanta Aluminium, has emerged as the first Indian company to achieve the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance Standard V3 Certification for the manufacture and supply of a wide range of primary aluminium products at its facility in Korba.
This includes a smelter with two potlines for producing molten aluminium (hot metal), three cast-houses for shaping the aluminium, a rolled product plant and a power generation plant. Together, they contribute to an annual production capacity of 575,000 tonnes at Balco.
The ASI Certification program was developed through an extensive multi-stakeholder consultation process and is the only comprehensive voluntary sustainability standard initiative for the global aluminium value chain. The ASI Performance Standard V3 defines 11 principles and 62 criteria under three sustainability pillars — Environment, Social, and Governance - with the aim to address sustainability areas in the aluminium value chain, such as biodiversity, indigenous peoples’ rights, circularity and greenhouse gas emissions.
The independent, third-party audit of Balco was carried out by CETIZION Verifica, stated the company.
“BALCO, as India’s iconic aluminium producer, has pioneered sustainable processes across every step of the aluminium value chain, establishing itself as a benchmark within the global industry. We appreciate BALCO’s inclusion in the esteemed ASI membership and its Certification against the ASI Performance Standard V3”, said John Slaven, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium.
BALCO produces aluminium wire rods, ingots, primary foundry alloys and rolled products, as well as India’s first low carbon aluminium range Restora. They find applications in several sectors including automobiles, infrastructure, insulations, power projects, electrical and packaging.
“As a large aluminium producer in India and a part of Vedanta Limited - Aluminium Business, Balco plays an important role in the global aluminium industry and such certification marks a notable milestone, said Fiona Solomon”, CEO, Aluminium Stewardship Initiative. Balco is adopting a multi-pronged approach to achieve Net Zero by 2050 by setting clear timelines to mitigate emissions.