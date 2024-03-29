Govt debt crosses Rs 160 lakh crore by Dec 2023

NEW DELHI: Total gross liabilities of the central government increased marginally to Rs 1.6 lakh crore at December-end quarter 2023 from Rs 1.57 lakh crore at end-September, 2023.

This represented a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1.8% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023-24, as per the public debt management quarterly report. Public debt accounted for 90% of total gross liabilities during the quarter.

The yield on Indian domestic bonds experienced an initial increase during the quarter but later eased due to factors such as a drop in crude oil prices, lower-than-expected domestic CPI figures for October and November, and reports suggesting the potential inclusion of Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) in a prominent global emerging market index, said the report.

In response to demand from long-term investors, recently a new ultra-long 50-year G-sec was launched. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields exhibited volatility throughout the quarter, influenced primarily by Federal Reserves’ decisions, inflation rates, and employment data fluctuations.

As of December 2023, the maturity profile of outstanding government debt reflects an elongated structure. The percentage of debt (dated securities) maturing in less than a year decreased to 4.1% by the end of December 2023 from 4.6% at the end of September 2023, as mentioned in the report.