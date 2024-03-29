Luminous forays into solar sector, inaugurates panel factory

NEW DELHI: Luminous Power Technologies, an energy storage solutions company, inaugurated its solar panel factory in Uttarakhand on Thursday with a production capacity of 250 MW, expandable up to 1 GW.

The company, known for manufacturing inverters and batteries, will build an end-to-end solar energy management ecosystem. The plant, spread over 10 acres in Rudrapur will be fully automated and equipped with the latest solar module manufacturing technologies, it said.

“The Solar Panel Factory in Rudrapur is a step forward for Luminous towards playing a bigger role in India’s road to Net-Zero... Solar will be a significant part of our business, and we see it as a major growth enabler as we aim to double our growth in the next three years.

We believe solar is the future, and as demand for clean energy sources continues to rise, we are committed to being a leading company in this energy transformation journey,” said Preeti Bajaj, MD and CEO of Luminous Power Technologies. As per the company, the plant can manufacture polycrystalline, monocrystalline, n-type, and Topcon panels, both monofacial and bifacial, with options to adapt from 5BB to 16BB. With these capabilities, it claims to become an expert in managing all forms of rooftop solar panel needs, whether residential or commercial.