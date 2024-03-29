Most MF schemes fail to beat benchmarks in 2023

NEW DELHI: Over half of Indian equity large-cap funds failed to beat the benchmarks, with 52% of actively managed funds underperforming the S&P BSE 100 for the year ending December 2023, as per the S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) report released by S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) on Thursday.

The S&P BSE 100 gained 23.2% in 2023, and 51.6% of active managers underperformed the benchmark over that period. Underperformance rates were significantly high over the three- and five-year periods, at 87.5% and 85.7%, respectively. Active managers produced relatively better results over the 10-year period, with the underperformance rate dropping to 62.1%. The report said only 30% of Indian ELSS funds underperformed their benchmark, the S&P BSE 200 and is the only category where the majority of funds outperformed the relevant benchmark last year. The S&P

BSE 200 rose by 24.5% in 2023. Fund performance deteriorated over the 10-year period, as 67.6% of funds underperformed the benchmark.

The report further noted that the benchmark for Indian equity mid-/small-cap funds, the S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index, rose 44 % in 2023, and 74% of active managers underperformed in this index over that period. This funds category also fared the worst in the long run, with 75% of them lagging the S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index over the 10-year period ending December 2023.

According to the report, the S&P BSE India Government Bond Index increased by 7.9% in 2023 and less than a fifth of active managers beat the benchmark in this category in 2023, bringing the underperformance rate to 82%.