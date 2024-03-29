NCLT refuses to halt Byju’s EGM to increase authorised share capital

BENGALURU: In a big relief for embattled edtech firm Byju’s, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru, on Thursday refused to halt the firm’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled to take place on March 29 (today). The EGM is called for approval to increase the company’s authorised share capital following its $200 million rights issue.

Its investors including Prosus and Peak XV Partners had approached the NCLT seeking a stay on the EGM. They had filed an oppression and mismanagement suit against Byju Raveendran and the management. These investors sought to declare present management as unfit to run the company.

The NCLT has said that investors can challenge any decision or resolution taken at the meeting on Friday. It has listed the case for hearing on April 4. Separately, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday said that it will hear the case after two months. According to the investor sources, “This is the Byju team’s second request for a delay. The hearing took place today at their request for a delay, and now they have asked for another.”

It is also said the lawyers of the prominent investors agreed with Think & Learn counsel to postpone Thursday’s hearing on the Karnataka HC stay.