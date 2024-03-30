Force Motors to shut down tractor unit from March 31

NEW DELHI: Pune-based Force Motors on Friday said that it is closing its agricultural tractors business and related activities from March 31. The company attributed the decision to its product rationalisation programme under which it will focus on its core segments.

“The Company has, under its product rationalization programme, decided to focus mainly on its core segments such as Shared Mobility Transportation, Last Mile Mobility, goods and transportation, manufacturing of High Technology Critical Aggregates for Premium Luxury OEM’s and creation of Special Vehicles for Civil and Defence applications and a decision has been taken to exit the Tractor Business from the product portfolio of the Company,”

Force Motors said in an exchange filing. The company, known for its multi-seater passenger vehicles and Gurkha SUV, also makes engines for luxury carmakers such as BMW and Mercedes cars in India. According to FY23 annual report, Force earned about 48% of its revenue from vehicle sales while about 36% revenue comes from contract engine manufacturing.