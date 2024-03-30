IT sector hiring: TCS begins recruiting freshers

BENGALURU: Though IT hiring has been witnessing a slowdown for the past a few quarters, there is piece of good news for freshers as the country’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has kickstarted its fresher hiring for engineering candidates graduating in the current year.

The IT company announced its annual TCS national qualifier test (NQT) and has called freshers to apply for Ninja, Digital and Prime categories. While the Ninja category offers a package of Rs 3.36 lakh per annum, the Digital and Prime categories offer Rs 7 lakh and Rs 9-11.5 lakh per annum, respectively, according to the company’s website.

TCS NQT is exclusively open for graduating batch of 2024 and it has called applications from B.Tech, B.E, M. Tech, M.E, MCA and MSc batch. Tests will be held on April 26 and the last day to apply is April 10. Earlier during a December earnings call, the company’s Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad said that they commenced campus hiring process for the next year and that they see excitement among freshers to join the company.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD & CEO of CIEL HR Services, said, “Overall campus hiring is expected to remain slow, 15-20% less this year than last year. Many IT companies are adopting a cautious approach by reducing their hiring budgets in response to the uncertain market conditions. However, companies have been hiring from campuses that promise them expertise in the new-age skills of AI, ML, Cloud and Analytics.” Recently, ICRA said hiring activity in the IT industry has been muted over the past five quarters due to subdued demand prospects and it expects it to remain muted in the near term with gradual pick up until the growth momentum improves.

Deepak Jotwani, Assistant Vice President & Sector Head, ICRA, had said, “Attrition levels are expected to stabilise over the near term, inching closer to the long-term average of 12-13%, as overall slowdown in growth momentum and strong hiring in the previous fiscal has corrected the demand-supply mismatch witnessed earlier.”