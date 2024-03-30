Samsung launches Galaxy F15 5G smartphone in India for Rs 11,999

Samsung has launched its latest smartphone, the Galaxy F15 5G, in India on Monday. The device boasts a massive 6000mAh battery and a vibrant sAMOLED display, making it an attractive option for consumers seeking a powerful and visually appealing smartphone.

The Galaxy F15 5G is available in three stylish colors: Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green. It comes in two storage variants: 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores starting from March 11, with prices starting at Rs 11,999 (inclusive of bank offers).

Eager customers can take advantage of an early sale on Flipkart beginning March 4. Those who purchase the Galaxy F15 5G during the early sale will have the opportunity to buy a Samsung Travel Adapter, normally priced at Rs 1,299, for just Rs 299.

Aditya Babbar, Vice President of MX Business at Samsung India, emphasized the unique features of the Galaxy F15 5G, stating, "With multiple segment-only features including sAMOLED display, our promise of four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates alongside a segment-best 6000mAh battery, we are ensuring a fun user experience with Galaxy F15 5G."

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch display, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, and a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung has also committed to providing the Galaxy F15 with four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates, ensuring that users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for an extended period.