Commercial LPG cylinder price cut Rs 19, ATF up 0.7%

NEW DELHI: State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday reduced price of commercial LPG cylinders, used by businesses such as hotels and restaurants, by Rs 19 with immediate effect.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,745.50 in Delhi. In April, the price of the same cylinder was reduced by Rs 30.5. However, there is no change in the price of the domestic LPG cylinder. But OMCs such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) hiked aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by 0.7%. As per the price notification, ATF price in Delhi has been raised by Rs 749.25 per kilolitre to Rs 101,642.88 per kl.

Earlier this year, on February 1 and March 1, commercial LPG prices had risen by Rs 14 and Rs 25.5 per cylinder, respectively, before the first reduction on April 1. The OMCs revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international fuel prices and exchange rates. In March, domestic cooking gas prices were cut by Rs 100 and extended Rs 300 subsidy for LPG cylinders for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries .