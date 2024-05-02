Waning demand, high base effect pull down car sales

The industry is now pinning hopes on new launches, a normal monsoon and a favourable election outcome to generate fresh demand and push sales growth numbers higher. The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki’s (MSIL) domestic PV sales stood at 137,952 units in April 2024 compared to 137,320 units sold in April 2023 - a flat growth. This is a big slump sequentially given the carmaker had sold 152,718 units in March 2023.

MSIL sales were lifted by the utility vehicle segment as demand for its mini and compact cars continued to remain under tremendous pressure. The carmaker is now betting big on the new Swift to revive its fortune in the compact segment.

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) registered total sales of 63,701 units (Domestic 50,201 units and exports 13, 500 units) in April 2024, posting a YOY growth of 9.5%. HMIL’s domestic sales, however, grew by just 1% YoY to 50,201 units last month.

“In the first month of the new financial year, it looks like industry sales grew about 1.5%. This is because of the high base of the last two years.

Hoping for recovery

