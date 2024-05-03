Apple needs to manufacture in India to stay in competition: Tim Cook

NEW DELHI: Apple needs to manufacture in India to stay in competition, said Tim Cook on Friday. Cook, while speaking at its investor call for the second quarter ended March 2024, also mentioned that India is an incredibly exciting market and it's a major focus for Apple.

“In terms of the operational side or supply chain side, we are producing there, from a pragmatic point of view, you need to produce there to be competitive,” said Cook.

The US tech giant has been assembling smartphones in India through contract manufacturers since 2017. Apple assembled $14 billion worth of iPhones in India during fiscal 2024, constituting 14% of their global iPhone production. This reflects Apple's strategy to diversify its production base away from China. As per reports, Apple aims to manufacture 25% of total iPhone production in India by 2025. Currently, they assemble iPhones ranging from the iPhone 12 to the latest iPhone 15 in India, but not the higher-spec Pro and Pro Max models.