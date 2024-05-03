Coal India net profit rises 26% on higher supplies

NEW DELHI: Coal India (CIL) on Thursday reported a 26.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,682.20 crore for the March quarter on the back higher supplies of the dry fuel.
The company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 6,875.07 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing. Its consolidated income in the January-March period declined to Rs 39,654.50 crore from Rs 40,371.51 crore a year ago. In a statement, the maharatna firm said it posted 25.8% growth in profit after tax (PAT) on a consolidated basis to Rs 8,640 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.
The PAT was Rs 6,869 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The company’s PAT for the entire 2023-24 touched Rs 37,369 crore, logging a 17.8%YoY growth.
CIL’s PAT during FY23 was Rs 31,723 crore. The company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year ended March 2024, subject to the nod from shareholders at the ensuing company’s annual general meeting. This was in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per share CIL had already paid earlier in the fiscal.