Coal India net profit rises 26% on higher supplies

NEW DELHI: Coal India (CIL) on Thursday reported a 26.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,682.20 crore for the March quarter on the back higher supplies of the dry fuel.

The company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 6,875.07 crore in the year-ago period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a regulatory filing. Its consolidated income in the January-March period declined to Rs 39,654.50 crore from Rs 40,371.51 crore a year ago. In a statement, the maharatna firm said it posted 25.8% growth in profit after tax (PAT) on a consolidated basis to Rs 8,640 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.

The PAT was Rs 6,869 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.