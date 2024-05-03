India a huge opportunity for Confluent; to increase headcount by 25 per cent

BENGALURU: Data streaming platform Confluent sees India as a huge opportunity, especially the BFSI sector, and the company, which is headquartered in Mountain View, California, is planning to increase the headcount in India by 25% this year.

It employs about 400 people in the country. Top executives at a media briefing here said that India is one of the top three markets that it is heavily focused on investing in.

Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent, said India has become the company's biggest workforce based outside the US.

Kreps is one of the original creators of Apache Kafka, an open-source technology that is used by companies to handle real-time data feeds.

He said more than 30% of the world's Kafka community members are in APAC and India alone is home to the second largest Kafka community globally after the US.