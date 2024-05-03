Two-wheelers see strong double-digit growth in April

NEW DELHI: On the back of low base of last year and strong buying during the nine-day Navratra festival, the country’s two-wheeler market reported strong sales growth in April 2024. The industry also registered a recovery on the export front despite the Red Sea crisis.

A senior two-wheeler industry executive said the sector continues to see recovery as the rural economy is showing signs of growth after a noticeable period. “Last month, 2W sales were also boosted by wedding season across India. Going forward, all eyes are on the monsoon season. The initial forecast of a normal monsoon is very supportive for the industry,” the executive said requesting not to be named.

The growth in two-wheeler sales bucked the wider auto industry trend as car sales stagnated in April. Top OEMs such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors reported 1-2% growth in April sales.