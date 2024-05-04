Air India reduces cabin baggage allowance to 15 kg for lowest fare segment

NEW DELHI: Loss-making Air India has reduced the free cabin baggage allowance to 15 kilogram from 20 kilogram for the lowest economy fare segment on domestic flights.

The changes have been made in the menu-based pricing model fare families that were introduced by the Tata Group-owned Air India last August, with the airline saying that a one-size-fits-all approach is no longer ideal.

There are three fare families -- Comfort, Comfort Plus and Flex -- that offer different levels of benefits and fare restrictions at various price points, an airline spokesperson said on Saturday.

With effect from May 2, the free cabin baggage allowance for the 'Comfort' and 'Comfort Plus' categories has been reduced to 15 kg from 20 kg and 25 kg, respectively.

Prior to the introduction of the fare families concept, passengers on Air India's domestic flights were allowed to carry 25 kilograms of cabin baggage free of any additional charge.

"On domestic routes in Economy Class, both 'Comfort' and 'Comfort Plus' fare families now provide 15 kg baggage allowance, while 'Flex' provides 25 kg allowance.

"The Business Class baggage allowance on domestic routes ranges from 25 kg to 35 kg.

The free baggage allowance on international flights varies from market to market," the spokesperson said.

In other domestic airlines also, passengers are allowed to carry 15 kg of cabin baggage without additional charge.

The Air India spokesperson said the fare families are designed to let passengers choose the kind of fare and services that best suit their requirements, given that travellers today have varied preferences, and a one-size-fits-all approach is no longer ideal.