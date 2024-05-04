Bank of Maharashtra's net profit up 45 per cent at Rs 1,218 crore

MUMBAI: Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) reported a 45% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in the fourth quarter (Q4FY24) with net profit at Rs 1,218 crore against Rs 840 crore, buoyed by healthy growth in net interest income and non-interest income, and relatively lower tax provision burden.

The bank also announced a dividend of Rs 1.40 per equity share of Rs 10 face value for FY24 and approved raising of Rs 7,500 crore capital, including equity issuance, in FY25. Total deposits rose 15.66% YoY to Rs 2,70,747 crore as at March-end 2024.