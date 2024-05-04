Massive fall in bad loan pile, higher margins boost IDBI Q4 net income by 44%

MUMBAI: A massive fall in bad loan numbers along with robust margins boosted the LIC controlled IDBI Bank’s net income by a healthy 44% in the March quarter to Rs 1,628 crore as against Rs 1,133 crore a year ago.

The city headquartered bank which had more than a third of its assets as dud loans a few years back said its gross NPA ratio plunged to 4.53 from 6.38. The net NPA improved much better falling to 0.34 from 0.92 which is better than most of its private sector peers, leave alone the state run lenders.

Accordingly, the provision coverage ratio too improved to 99.09 from 97.94 for the reporting period.

For the full year, the bank said its net income jumped 55 percent to Rs 5,634 crore.